Woakes takes four for England to keep Australia to 286

In a crucial World Cup clash, Australia amassed 286 against England in the first innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first. While England are unchanged, Australia have to make a couple of forced changes.

Chris Woakes got England off to a good start by dismissing the dangerous Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner within the first six overs.

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then stitched a 50-plus stand, before Adil Rashid broke the partnership and soon injected another blow.

Smith fell for 44(52), while Josh Inglis fell for 3(6), both the batters were caught by Moeen Ali.

Labuschagne stood firm in the middle and scored 71(83) before getting out to Mark Wood, which included a 61-run stand with Cameron Green.

The all-rounder chipped in with a crucial 52-ball 47 before getting out against David Willey. Marcus Stoinis hit a few boundaries in his 32-ball-35. Adam Zampa played a useful cameo of 29 off 19.

All of England's bowlers barring Moeen Ali were amongst the wickets.