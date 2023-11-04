Woakes takes four for England to keep Australia to 286

Sports

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 06:34 pm

Related News

Woakes takes four for England to keep Australia to 286

Labuschagne stood firm in the middle and scored 71(83) before getting out to Mark Wood, which included a 61-run stand with Cameron Green.

TBS Report
04 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2023, 06:34 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

In a crucial World Cup clash, Australia amassed 286 against England in the first innings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and chose to bowl first. While England are unchanged, Australia have to make a couple of forced changes. 

Chris Woakes got England off to a good start by dismissing the dangerous Australian openers Travis Head and David Warner within the first six overs. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then stitched a 50-plus stand, before Adil Rashid broke the partnership and soon injected another blow. 

Smith fell for 44(52), while Josh Inglis fell for 3(6), both the batters were caught by Moeen Ali.

Labuschagne stood firm in the middle and scored 71(83) before getting out to Mark Wood, which included a 61-run stand with Cameron Green. 

The all-rounder chipped in with a crucial 52-ball 47 before getting out against David Willey. Marcus Stoinis hit a few boundaries in his 32-ball-35. Adam Zampa played a useful cameo of 29 off 19.

All of England's bowlers barring Moeen Ali were amongst the wickets. 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

12h | Panorama
Asymmetry jewellery updates your entire look with a simple shift in design perspective. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When imperfection is perfect: Into the edgy world of asymmetric jewellery

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From arcade machines to PlayStation: Into the gaming world of the capital

1d | Features
Photo: Reuters

When do we die?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

24m | TBS World
6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

6.4 magnitude earthquake destroys Nepal's mountain town

3h | TBS World
The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

The geopolitical situation is now gaining importance in the boardrooms of US companies

1h | TBS World
Women earn about 13 percent less than men!

Women earn about 13 percent less than men!

5h | TBS World