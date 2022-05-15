Witness reveals desperate efforts to save Andrew Symonds' life after car crash

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 May, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 03:00 pm

A witness has now revealed the desperate attempts to save Andrew Symonds' life; she found Symonds' in his vehicle roughly two minutes after the accident, and revealed that his dogs were also in the car – both survived.

The cricket fraternity is in mourning after Andrew Symonds tragically died in a car crash on Saturday night. Cricket Australia, citing Queensland Police's statement on the incident, confirmed the tragic news on Sunday. Symonds was widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders of his time, and was one of only three Australians to have secured a double of 5000+ runs and 100+ wickets.

According to the police statement, Symonds, aged 46, died in a car accident on Hervey Range Road near the Alice River Bridge in Queensland, Australia when his car left the road and rolled. A witness has now revealed the desperate attempts to save Andrew Symonds' life; she found Symonds' in his vehicle roughly two minutes after the accident, and revealed that his dogs were also in the car – both survived.

"One of them was very sensitive and didn't want to leave him," she said, as quoted by Australia's Courier Mail. "It would just growl at you every time we tried to move him or go near him."

She further revealed that her partner tried to save Symonds, but there was no pulse.

"My partner tried to get (Symonds) out of the car, to put him on his back.

"He was unconscious, not responsive and had no pulse," the witness said.

An inspector also added that there were no suggestions of alcohol being involved, and revealed that the local residents were at the scene when paramedics arrived.

"I think they provided the assistance they could at the time and called 000 and emergency services," he added.

Symonds is the third Australian cricket legend to suddenly pass away this year following the tragic deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March.

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, and twice lifted the ODI World Cup with the side in 2003 and 2007. The all-rounder was an integral part of Australia's white-ball sides that dominated the world between 1999 and 2007.

