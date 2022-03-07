'Wish I could've hugged you tighter': Shane Warne's children pay moving tribute to their father

'Wish I could've hugged you tighter': Shane Warne's children pay moving tribute to their father

“I wish I could’ve told you that everything was going to be okay and hold your hand. You are the best Dad someone could ever ask for.”

&#039;Wish I could&#039;ve hugged you tighter&#039;: Shane Warne&#039;s children pay moving tribute to their father

Soon after Thai police confirmed that Australia cricket legend Shane Warne died of natural causes, his children Jackson, Summer, and Brooke Warne released statements to pay tribute to their late father. Shane Warne, 52, was found dead in his hotel room in Thailand on Friday, March 4. It was later revealed that he died due to a heart attack. An autopsy was carried out to confirm that no foul play was involved and the reports were released on Monday, 07 March. 

Warne's 22-year-old son, Jackon, spoke about all the good times they spent and vowed to continue to be happy.

"To my brother, my best friend, to my Dad, I love you so much. I don't think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart.

"Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints and eating pizza is never going to be the same.

"So that's what I'm going to do, try and be happy. I am going to miss you so much Dad and you were truly the best father and mate anyone could've asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon," Jackson wrote.

Warne's eldest daughter Brooke wrote:

"I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other. We were happy," she wrote.

"Well now I couldn't be happier and prouder that I have your genes. I am lucky and will forever be so proud to call you my Dad forever. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever."

Warne's youngest daughter Summer wished she could have hugged "the best dad someone could ever ask for".

"Dad, I miss you so much already. I wish I could've hugged you tighter in what I didn't know were my final moments with you. And your final breaths were only moments away," she wrote.

"I wish I could've told you that everything was going to be okay and hold your hand. You are the best Dad someone could ever ask for."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday announced Shane Warne will receive a state funeral, while the cricket board decided to rename a stand at the MCG in his honour as the country mourned the loss of one of its greatest sportspersons.

