'Winning World Cup in India would trump 2019 title'

Sports

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 06:06 pm

Related News

'Winning World Cup in India would trump 2019 title'

Morgan, who retired from international cricket last year, said white-ball captain Jos Buttler had not been given the same level of support in the build-up to this World Cup that England has had in the past.

Reuters
04 October, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2023, 06:06 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Former England captain Eoin Morgan said winning the Cricket World Cup in India would be a bigger achievement than when he guided the side to victory at the 50-overs showpiece on home soil four years ago.

Morgan, who retired from international cricket last year, said white-ball captain Jos Buttler had not been given the same level of support in the build-up to this World Cup that England has had in the past.

"Between 2015 and 2019, our sole focus was trying to win the ODI World Cup at home," Morgan wrote in a column on Sky Sports on Tuesday. "There was a clear emphasis on having your best players available in the year leading up and trying to get absolute role clarity in every position possible.

"Jos has not had that."

While England are the reigning champions in both the ODI and Twenty20 versions of the World Cup, Morgan said there had been a switch in focus to the longer format of the game.

"There has been a complete change in mindset in English cricket where test cricket is now the out-and-out priority," he said.

"Only on very few occasions in Twenty20 internationals and ODIs has Jos had his best side available. This has been an Ashes year, a huge year for Ben Stokes and his red-ball team."

Morgan added that the reduced support for white-ball cricket, coupled with the challenge of playing a tournament in unfamiliar conditions, meant this year's World Cup is a more challenging prospect for England.

"All things considered, it would without a doubt be a bigger achievement for England to win this World Cup than when we won in 2019," Morgan said.

"The nature of the schedule has not allowed them to have the type of preparation they would like and being away from home, especially in India where India are so strong, is tough.

"Winning here would carry a lot more weight than winning at home."

England begin their World Cup defence when they take on New Zealand in the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

England Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / Eoin Morgan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

2h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

7h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

7h | Pursuit
In areas where the poison is applied, the water quality, zooplankton and phytoplankton are damaged as long as the poison remains. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Poison fishing spreads to Padma River

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

29m | TBS World
The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

The Shakib-Tamim conflict affected Jersey market

2h | TBS SPORTS
Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

Where is the obstacle to becoming a member of the European Union?

5h | TBS World
Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

Why do different countries in the world want to go to the moon?

8h | TBS Science