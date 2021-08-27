Winning games for the team more important to me than fifties and hundreds: Nurul

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batter Nurul Hasan was recalled into the squad for the Zimbabwe tour after he had a stellar Dhaka Premier League (DPL) with the bat. He did well enough in the Zimbabwe tour and the recently concluded Australia series to keep his place in the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

With Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das returning to the side, Nurul's place in XI is not absolutely certain. But the 27-year-old wants to give his hundred percent and contribute whichever way he can if given opportunities.

"I think New Zealand are a competitive team. I feel if we can play as a unit, we will be able to beat them. Since I made my ODI and T20I debut against New Zealand, I'll try to give my hundred percent if given the chance," he said.

"Scoring a fifty or a hundred is not important to me if the team loses. What's more important for me is the success of the team. Even little contributions like 5-10 runs are significant. Playing as a unit is the key to our recent success and all of us want the 11 players playing a match to do well," he added.

Nurul said that the players have, more or less, coped up well with the bio-bubble. "Life is difficult in a bio-bubble. But we cannot avoid staying here and I think everyone has coped well. We got some time off after the last series and the break gave us the much-needed refreshment. What's more important is that we are able to play cricket despite Covid-19," he mentioned.

The wicketkeeper batter stated that the bowling line-up has been in sensational form and it's important for the bowlers to continue in the same fashion. "Mustafizur (Rahman) was absolutely extraordinary. Shakib (Al Hasan) bhai did well, Shoriful (Islam) gave good support. I think Mahedi (Hasan) bowled superbly as well. If this continues, we will be able to produce good results "

Bangladesh will face New Zealand in the first of the five-match T20I series on September 1.