Windies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 1: Bangladesh's disciplined bowling let down by disappointing batting and fielding against hosts

West Indies were well in control of the first Test match between them and Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua at the end of the first day. The hosts did everything right throughout the day - won the toss, asked Bangladesh to bat first, bundled them out quickly and batted patiently. Bangladesh bowlers were relentless but it was the batting which was a massive letdown. The hosts were 95 for two at stumps on day one, only eight runs behind.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan put on a valiant effort with the bat under pressure but the West Indies seamers proved too strong for Bangladesh in the first innings. Bangladesh lost six wickets for just 45 and Shakib had to think about boundaries as he was batting with the lower order batters and eventually holed out to long on right after scoring his fifty. He top-scored with 51 off 67 with six fours and a maximum. Bangladesh were all-out for 103. Six Bangladesh batters went back to the hut without troubling the scorers.

In reply, the West Indies openers - Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell - were off to a very sedate start as they focused more on preserving the wicket. No runs came from the first five overs as Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed gave absolutely nothing away. In fact Brathwaite could've been dismissed on 0 had Mominul taken the catch in the third over. The hosts went into tea at 15 for no loss after 15 overs.

Bangladesh's pace trio of Mustafizur, Khaled and Ebadot Hossain was accurate and didn't give many opportunities to Campbell and Brathwaite to score. Campbell grew in confidence as he struck Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a four and a six in the latter's fifth over but the southpaw was removed by Mustafizur shortly after that.

Mustafizur, playing his first recognised red-ball game after almost a year and a half, bowled exceptionally well. He created at least three opportunities and two of them when Brathwaite was on strike but the fielding wasn't as good as he would have liked. He bowled 12 overs on day one and six of them were maidens.

Ebadot bowled well too with good pace and demonstrated great endurance. He was the one who removed Raymon Reifer, the West Indies number three, with a beauty. Nurul Hasan Sohan took a fine catch behind the wicket.

There was another opportunity to run Nkrumah Bonner out but Tamim Iqbal's throw wasn't the greatest.

Brathwaite continued to frustrate the bowlers as he finished the day with 42 off 149 balls. He was partnered by Bonner (12 not out).

Earlier, Kemar Roach, declared fit to play just hours before the start of the match, struck in the second ball of the match as he removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy for nought. This was the batter's fifth duck in 11 innings in this format.

Najmul Hossain Shanto couldn't open his account either as the ball sneaked past the gap between his bat and pad in Roach's next over. Mominul Haque, who registered a duck in the practice match, went without scoring as well. Jaydan Seales accounted for his wicket.

Tamim Iqbal started well, reached 5000 Test runs and was looking comfortable but tickled the ball straight to Joshua Da Silva while trying to glance one down the leg side. He scored 29.

Kyle Mayers, who picked up a five-for in his previous match, got the better of both Litton Das and Nurul Hasan Sohan in his first over itself. Bangladesh were reeling at 45 for six then.

Shakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 32 for the seventh wicket but the latter fell right after lunch. Shakib tried hard to hide the tailenders and focused on maximising the score. But he mistimed one off Alzarri Joseph and Roach took a comfortable catch at the long-on boundary.

Seales and Joseph took three wickets each while Roach and Mayers picked up two apiece.