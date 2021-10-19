Win or bust for Bangladesh as they face high-flying Oman in 2nd T20 World Cup qualifier

Bangladesh have their work cut out after a shock loss against Scotland in their first match of the ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers on Sunday at the Al Amerat Cricket stadium.

On the other hand, hosts Oman will be flying high on a wave of momentum after they won their first game on the same day in the same venue against Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets.

Bangladesh's batting a big worry

The batting has been a concern for Bangladesh in recent times with them regularly losing wickets at the top of the order during the powerplay overs.

Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar haven't shown consistency regularly and the other opener, Naim Sheikh, has been batting too slowly for this format.

That has put pressure on the likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, who seem to be on the wane as far as their batting is concerned.

Afif Hossain, captain Mahmudullah Riyad, and Nurul Hasan Sohan have shown signs of being in better form and being better equipped for the T20I game, but they are batting too low down the order and not getting enough chances to maximise on their opportunities.

Oman will want to cash in on that and one feels the batting can be the department that will be under pressure to score runs, especially if Bangladesh have to chase a total in excess of 140 again.

The bowling needs to be better

Having said that, it's the bowlers that have been carrying Bangladesh in T20Is in recent times, especially the series wins against New Zealand and Australia on slow and low surfaces in Mirpur.

They were once again good for the most part in the first match, but at 53-6, Bangladesh should have wrapped up the Scotland innings for around 100.

But that didn't happen and the likes of Mustafizur Rahman proved to be expensive; a rare failure from him in recent times, and Scotland took their score to 140.

Tamim Iqbal spoke about the lack of a 'killer instinct' from the bowlers and explained that it's a problem that has been haunting Bangladesh for quite a while.

In conditions that seemed to favour the slower bowlers more in the first two games, Bangladesh's bowling will have to once again carry the team if it needs to win.

Oman's chance to continue winning momentum

Oman, meanwhile, will look to build on their win against PNG.

Aqib Ilyas and Jatinder Singh had a lot of fun putting together an unbroken 131-run opening stand in 13.4 overs.

But they will be facing a much better bowling attack.

The rest of Oman's batting line-up must also be ready to contribute when asked to.

Oman also have to do better on the field. There were plenty of fumbles in the deep against PNG, and the odd slip through the legs that went for four.

Mohammad Nadeem made up for it with a brilliant catch at long-on, but against better oppositions, poor outfield work could cost Oman winning positions.

The group is going to get really interesting from here on in as net run rate could come into play if three teams end up on two wins each.

For Bangladesh to go through, they not only have to win, but win well or else they won't even make it to the Super 12 round.