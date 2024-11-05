'A win here would set us up well for the Champions Trophy' : Shanto on crucial Afghanistan series

After their triumphant whitewash against Pakistan, Bangladesh's form has taken a sharp downturn, with the team suffering consecutive ODI series whitewashes to India and South Africa.

Now, Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men are under pressure to turn things around as they prepare to face Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series.

The opening match is set for tomorrow at 4:00 PM Bangladesh time at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Speaking ahead of the series, Shanto expressed his ambition to guide the team back on track.

This series marks Bangladesh's return to fifty-over cricket after nearly eight months, providing an opportunity to bounce back after recent disappointments in the longer format.

Despite Shakib Al Hasan's expected participation, he ultimately won't feature due to health issues, which left the selectors uncertain over team composition. Wicketkeeper Litton Das has also been struggling with a fever, and two younger players, Mohammad Nasum and Nahid Rana, are facing visa complications, making them unlikely to feature in the opening match.

Consequently, Bangladesh will need to pick their first XI from only thirteen available players.

Reflecting on the challenges, Shanto remarked, "If everything goes smoothly, it's better for the team. These things are beyond our control. As players, it's essential to make the most of our abilities and available resources. We've played many matches against this team (Afghanistan). If external issues can be managed smoothly in future series, it would be beneficial for us."

Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi has been particularly effective against Bangladesh, troubling the top order on numerous occasions.

Although Bangladesh's recent form has been rocky, the team can draw confidence from their last three encounters with Afghanistan, all of which ended in Bangladesh's favour. Shanto remains hopeful about Bangladesh's chances, saying, "Farooqi is undoubtedly a brilliant bowler, but I feel we're familiar with this team and have a clear game plan. Those at the top of the order need to take responsibility for handling the new ball. The start is crucial in any format, but I don't want the batters to feel overly pressured. I want them to enjoy the game and contribute their best."

Following the Afghanistan series, Bangladesh will embark on a West Indies tour, followed by their Champions Trophy journey in Pakistan. Shanto emphasised the importance of these matches as preparation for the Champions Trophy, stating, "These six matches — three here and three against the West Indies — are significant for us. We're aiming to win each game. Building confidence here would be helpful for the Champions Trophy, and these matches will give us a clearer idea of the conditions we'll face."

Dubai has long served as Afghanistan's home ground, and the Afghan team enjoys strong local support. However, Bangladesh also has a significant expatriate community in the Middle East, who often come out in full force to support their team. Shanto expressed his gratitude for the support, saying, "Wherever we go, our fans show up to support us. I hope they'll be there in full force during match day. Our fans genuinely inspire us, and I hope to see a gallery full of Bangladeshi supporters."

Shakib Al Hasan's absence in this series was anticipated, leading selectors to include left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed. However, due to lingering visa issues, Nasum was unable to travel to the UAE, making it almost certain that Bangladesh will field an XI without a left-arm spinner for the first ODI. Despite this setback, Shanto is confident that leg-spinner Rishad Hossain can step up and fill the gap effectively.

Pacer Nahid Rana is also waiting for his visa clearance, adding to the selection concerns. At today's press conference, Shanto noted, "We're hopeful that Nasum and Rana will join us soon. The cricket board is handling it well. There's still time, so we're optimistic they'll arrive, though it would have been better if they'd come a bit earlier. But it's beyond our control."

Shanto expressed his belief in Rishad's potential to deliver in the absence of a left-arm spinner, stating, "Even without a left-arm spinner, we have Rishad. His performances in T20s have shown he's a solid option." Although Rishad has limited ODI experience, with three ODIs under his belt, he has shown promise with an economy rate of 5.48 and one wicket.

Emphasising the importance of focusing on what they can control, Shanto remarked, "What's beyond our control shouldn't distract us. As players, we should focus on utilising our capabilities to the fullest."

Bangladesh's preparations have included a camp under Coach Sohel Islam in Mirpur, followed by practice sessions in Dubai, allowing the players to familiarise themselves with Sharjah's weather and conditions. With thorough preparation and renewed resolve, Shanto and his team are determined to put an end to their losing streak and secure a positive result against Afghanistan.