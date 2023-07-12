Win in 3rd ODI 'tonic' for Tigers ahead of T20Is

12 July, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 03:23 pm

Putting behind their disastrous performance in the first two matches, Bangladesh brought up their best to win the third and final ODI by seven wickets, which not only helped them avoid the whitewash but also gave them a much needed boost ahead of the two-match T20 International.

The two T20Is will be held in Sylhet on 14 and 16 July. And who doesn't know that Afghanistan are basically a side well suited for the cricket's shortest format.

The Afghans are dominating in this format to such an extent that Bangladesh were no match for them. Of the nine matches between the two sides in this format, Afghans won six matches and all of those wins came at with extremely ease. Bangladesh though won three matches, they had to fight for it neck-to-neck.
 
Afghanistan won the last two matches between the sides with eight wickets and seven wickets margin respectively, which spoke a volume of their dominance. But if the performance of the last five matches was taken into the consideration, Bangladesh won two, meaning that two out of their three victories against Afghans came very recently.

Bangladesh in fact are gradually improving in this format under the leadership of Shakib Al Hasan. Liton Das who led the side in ODI series, that Bangladesh lost 2-1, hoped that the victory in the last ODI served them well to win a first ever T20 series against Afghanistan.
Last the two-match T20 series between the two sides in Bangladesh in 2022 ended in a 1-1 draw.

 "Before the T20I series, this win will act as a tonic," Liton said after winning the third and final ODI by seven wickets.

"Boys did a good job. Shoriful and Taskin used the new ball well, the spinners bowled well in the middle overs as well. All credit to the bowlers. Definitely we are confident going into the T20Is."

Shorfiul, playing his first match in the series, claimed his career-best 4-21 to script the victory as Bangladesh went into the game with low morale following their 17 runs defeat on DLS and a crushing 142-run defeat in the first two matches.

"I have worked hard to come to this point. After the Ireland games, Hathurasinghe and Donald gave me some things to work on and I did that, Shoriful said.

"When the bowling partnership goes well, the rhythm also improves. Taskin was also bowling very well which made it easier for me."

