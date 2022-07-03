Wimbledon prize money a 'life changer' for Kubler

Sports

Reuters
03 July, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 04:12 pm

Wimbledon prize money a &#039;life changer&#039; for Kubler

Australian Jason Kubler said the prize money he has earned by reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon with a win over Jack Sock is a "life changer", adding that it would allow him to invest in himself.

The 29-year-old ranked 99th in the world, eliminated Sock 6-2 4-6 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 on Saturday and reached the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time, guaranteeing him 190,000 pounds in prize money.

"Yeah, well, a life-changer to an extent," Kubler told reporters. "I can see a physiotherapist on the road more often, definitely more weeks with a coach. I give myself more opportunity to hopefully do something like this again."

Kubler added that he had thought about quitting tennis after an extended spell on the sidelines following a knee injury in 2016, which led to him taking up coaching in an effort to make ends meet.

"There have definitely been tough times, just like I'm sure with a lot of tennis players," Kubler said. "There have been times where I've gone, 'maybe I'll look into something else'.

"The closest would have been when I was doing the coaching. I did a bit of coaching and hitting with some players. I probably did that for two or three months when I didn't have so much money.

"I was actually enjoying it. I was starting to make, for me, make some all right money, and I was like, 'I could really be happy doing this'. That was definitely a moment where I could have stopped."

Kubler will next face 11th-seeded American Taylor Fritz.

