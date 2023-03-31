Wimbledon lifts ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Sports

AFP
31 March, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 05:47 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at Wimbledon this year after organisers announced on Friday they were lifting a ban imposed in 2022.

Competitors from the two countries will be able to enter the Grand Slam in July if they compete as "neutral" athletes and comply with "appropriate conditions".

"These will prohibit expressions of support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine in various forms and prohibit entry by players receiving funding from the Russian and/or Belarusian states (including sponsorship from companies operated or controlled by the states) in relation to their participation in the championships," the All England Club said in a statement.

The same conditions will apply for the other British grass-court tournaments.

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the All England Club, said: "We continue to condemn totally Russia's illegal invasion and our wholehearted support remains with the people of Ukraine.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, not taken lightly or without a great deal of consideration for those who will be impacted. It is our view that, considering all factors, these are the most appropriate arrangements for the championships for this year."

Others

Tennis / wimbledon

