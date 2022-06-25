Wimbledon to give free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

Sports

Reuters
25 June, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 03:43 pm

Related News

Wimbledon to give free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

Following the invasion, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament, resulting in the men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour taking away their ranking points. 

Reuters
25 June, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 03:43 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Wimbledon will give Ukrainian refugees free tickets to the tournament's 'Middle Sunday' and donate 250,000 pounds ($307,100) to those affected by Russia's invasion of the country, the organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said on Friday.

Following the invasion, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament, resulting in the men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour taking away their ranking points. 

Russia describes its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation" while Belarus is a key staging area.

Ukrainian refugees in the boroughs of Merton and Wandsworth as well as their sponsors and charity delivery partners will be eligible for tickets, the All England Club and the Lawn Tennis Association said.

The donation of 250,000 pounds will be made to the Tennis Plays for Peace initiative and the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal on behalf of Wimbledon, which begins on Monday.

"On the eve of The Championships, I believe it's important that we acknowledge those that are suffering so greatly due to the unrelenting conflict imposed upon Ukraine," LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said in a statement.

Wimbledon will be a 14-day tournament this year, with matches scheduled on Middle Sunday, traditionally a day off, as organisers no longer need a whole day to get the courts back into shape due to improved technology. read more

Middle Sunday is also known as People's Sunday because, on some occasions in the past, tickets have been made available on general sale on that day when rain delays have resulted in some matches being postponed.

"They (Ukrainian refugees) will be joined on Middle Sunday by local residents, COVID heroes from the NHS and social care, and a variety of schools, charities, and community groups," the two associations said.

Others

wimbledon / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

In pictures: 2022 Dhaka Motor Show

8h | Wheels
Our team full of hope and mettle, before we entered the disaster zone. PHOTO: SWAMIM AHMED

How we survived 4 days in Sunamganj flood

1d | Panorama
Photo: Bipul Sarker Sunny

Immigrants or refugees: Who really are the Maldoiyas?

1d | Features
Selim Raihan, executive director, Sanem. Photo: TBS

'To make full use of the bridge's connectivity in this region, we need Padma Plus'

1d | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

Padma Bridge inauguration draws huge crowd

46m | Videos
Is Padma Bridge really expensive?

Is Padma Bridge really expensive?

2h | Videos
Messi means record, record means Messi

Messi means record, record means Messi

19h | Videos
Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

Zovan, Safa to star in '24 Ghonta'

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

4
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion
Economy

20 businesses get nod for $326m foreign loan for expansion