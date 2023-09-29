Williamson ruled out of New Zealand's World Cup opener

Sports

Reuters
29 September, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 01:22 pm

Related News

Williamson ruled out of New Zealand's World Cup opener

The 33-year-old would play both their warm-up matches in Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram but will skip the tournament opener in Ahmedabad, the team said in a statement.

Reuters
29 September, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 01:22 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the opening game of the 50-overs World Cup against England on Oct. 5 as he continues to recover from a knee injury, the 2019 finalists said on Friday.

Williamson underwent surgery after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in April, which jeopardised his participation in the showpiece event.

The 33-year-old would play both their warm-up matches in Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram but will skip the tournament opener in Ahmedabad, the team said in a statement.

"Right from the start we've taken a long-term view on Kane's return to play," coach Gary Stead said.

"His recovery is tracking well and it's now a matter of making sure he can cope with the rigours and intensity of international cricket.

"We'll continue to take a day by day approach to Kane's rehabilitation and certainly won't be putting any pressure on him to return before he is ready."

Tom Latham is set to lead New Zealand in what would be a rematch of the 2019 final, which England won via a now-scrapped boundary countback rule.

Cricket

Kane Williamson / New Zealand Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

Oh Oh Jaane Jaana: Enduring charisma of a quintessential 90s Bollywood song

5h | Features
Food delivery rider pedals through Dhaka&#039;s wet roads, ensuring timely deliveries despite the pouring rain. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

An unexpected rain, an unexpected expense: How food delivery men survive Dhaka’s storms

6h | Features
More than 86 lakh Bangladeshis went abroad as migrant workers in the last 14 years, according to BMET (Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training). Naturally, these workers return to Bangladesh at some point to settle down. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why migrant workers have a hard time back at home

2d | Panorama
What impact will a forward forex rate have?

What impact will a forward forex rate have?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Unarmed Armenians do not want to return to Nagorno-Karabakh

1d | TBS World
Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

Is injury the main reason Tamim is excluded from WC Squad?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

Tourism master plan aims to attract 5.57m tourists annually by 2041

1d | TBS Today
Economic zones to come under eco-friendly performance rating

Economic zones to come under eco-friendly performance rating

Now | TBS Economy