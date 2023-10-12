Williamson returns to lead New Zealand against Bangladesh in World Cup

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said Thursday he was "excited" at the prospect of facing Bangladesh in a World Cup clash in Chennai on Friday after a long injury layoff.

The skipper injured his knee while playing in the Indian Premier League at the end of March but is now ready for action in India.

New Zealand have won their opening two matches in India in Williamson's absence.

"It's been quite a journey but largely a good one that's had some really good progress and you know I've said a number of times, really excited to be named in the World Cup squad, be sitting here now and really excited at the prospect of tomorrow," he said on Thursday.

"A new venue, new opposition, as we know, which always happens in world events. And we're looking forward to the challenge."

Williamson, 33, has scored 6,554 runs in one-day international cricket at an impressive average of nearly 48.

He was captain of the New Zealand team that narrowly lost the 2019 World Cup final to England.

