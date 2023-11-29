Williamson 'humbled' to score 29th Test ton and be level with Kohli and Bradman but focus lies on New Zealand doing well

New Zealand's star batter Kane Williamson notched up his 29th Test century against Bangladesh and really was the lone performer for the visitors with the bat on day two of the first Test at Sylhet on Wednesday.

At the end of the day, he spoke to the media about that innings and also how he feels the Black Caps are placed against the Tigers in the Test currently.

"It was a tough day. I thought the batters really tried to apply themselves. Put together some good partnerships. We have a couple of wickets left. It will be nice to get a few more, and then we will have our chance to bowl. The surface is showing signs of deteriorating quite a lot. It looks like a bit of a scrap in the next few days," Williamson said on Wednesday.

And indeed the pitch has started to take a lot more turn on day two and Williamson says they were expecting that to happen.

"The surface has changed somewhat. We were expecting that. We have to keep adjusting with the bat and ball. There's a job to do in the morning, then we get the ball in our hand."

Although Williamson was the only batter to get past 50 and get to three figures, the innings could have ended earlier had Bangladesh held on to their chances and the former New Zealand Test captain explained it was difficult to get set.

"It is one of those surfaces where it is hard to get a rhythm. You will get some good balls as well. I thought the application was good. It would have been naturally nice to get a few more. Everybody would like to be out there fighting for the side. It has certainly posed a number of challenges out there. There was some good stuff. We know we have to keep adjusting with the bat as the game keeps developing."

Williamson also praised the Bangladesh bowlers as they bowled good lines and lengths to make life difficult for the Kiwi batters.

"They are very familiar with these conditions. They are very accurate. They all ask different questions. They were all outstanding today. They asked a lot of questions. They taught a lot of lessons as well to play in this part of this world."

New Zealand are eight down and still trail Bangladesh's first-innings total of 310 by 44 runs and Williamson is expecting the tail to wag.

"A couple of guys made some valuable contributions for us in the past. It would be nice to see that in the morning, if possible. We have to make some good decisions for a period of time, and then have a go with the ball. We have to make some adjustments from the first innings to this innings."

Williamson's 29th Test hundred brought him on the name number of Test tons as greats like Sir Don Bradman and Virat Kohli and while he's pleased to be in that stratosphere, his focus lies in making sure the team does well.

"It is humbling but at the same time, the focus is about the team. Trying to get it to the best possible position, and be a part of as many partnerships. That's the goal. It was the pleasing thing today, but it would have been to still be out there."

The third day will be vital for both teams as it could decide which way this Test match goes and who eventually wins it and Williamson is well aware of that.

"All the sessions are as crucial as each other. We have work to do with the bat. Every run counts. Then we change our focus. The wicket is deteriorating quite quickly, so we have to keep moving with it," he concluded.