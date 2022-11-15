Williamson doesn’t see teams blindly copying England's T20 template

Sports

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

Williamson doesn’t see teams blindly copying England's T20 template

Williamson, whose team lost in the T20 World Cup semis last week, was also asked if tournament champions England have set the template on how the shortest format should be played.

Reuters
15 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2022, 04:25 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

England's phenomenal success in white-ball cricket has forced rivals to consider different set of players and coaches for the limited-overs game and Tests, but New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson feels only a team with a big talent pool can afford to take that route.

Williamson was referring to the vast reserve of players that a side like India possesses and a smaller nation like New Zealand doesn't.

At the moment, England is the only major cricket team to have different coaches with Brendon McCullum in charge of the Test side and Matthew Mott guiding the white-ball cricketers.

"With the volume of cricket happening, that is definitely a challenge not just for the players but for the support staff too," Williamson said in a virtual media interaction ahead of the limited overs series against India beginning here on Friday.

"You are playing games every two or three days and that absolutely has its challenges and you see more and more around the world where formats are split and once again there is a balance to strike. Some nations with larger player pools have more of an opportunity to do that and other sides have other challenges. You are always trying to balance that out and make sure guys are fresh."

Williamson, whose team lost in the T20 World Cup semis last week, was also asked if tournament champions England have set the template on how the shortest format should be played.

"There are so many strong T20 sides and we saw it in this tournament more so than any other. There were a number of upsets. The English team plays a strong brand of cricket which is aggressive and suits the balance of their side and every team is always trying to work around its strength and play according to those to put out its best performance.

"The game is evolving all the time but you also see it kind of go in circles where it goes in one direction and comes back to another. At the end, you are trying to understand what works for the team with the resources that you have," Williamson said.

The six match series against India, including three ODIs and as many T20Is, will start the team's preparation for the 50-over World Cup in India next year, he said.

India will be playing the series without their senior players but considering the 'incredible depth' they have, Williamson reckons the ones getting the opportunity will post a tough challenge for the team.

Cricket

Kane Williamson / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

14h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

15h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

16h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

3h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

3h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

5h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday