Will Shoriful be available for selection against South Africa today?

Sports

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 02:37 pm

Related News

Will Shoriful be available for selection against South Africa today?

"Shoriful is bowling today, and he's doing kind of a test today. He has to go and feel a little bit and bowl. He's okay to bowl. He's bowling without any strapping today," Hathurusingha said on Sunday.

TBS Report
10 June, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2024, 02:37 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh are all set to take on South Africa in their second Group D match in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. After winning the first match against rivals Sri Lanka, the Tigers are geared up for their maiden win over the Proteas in T20 World Cups.

Before the match, Bangladesh will be waiting on news of Shoriful Islam's fitness who missed the first match against Sri Lanka after injuring his bowling finger during the warm-up match against India. The left-arm seamer hurt his left palm as Hardik Pandya hit the ball straight back at him during the last over of India's innings.

Shoriful received six stitches after he was rushed off the field by the Bangladesh physio. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha provided an update regarding the left-arm pacer during his pre-match press conference.

"Shoriful is bowling today, and he's doing kind of a test today. He has to go and feel a little bit and bowl. He's okay to bowl. He's bowling without any strapping today," Hathurusingha said on Sunday.

"I'm hoping after today that he's available for selection."

The New York stadium has greatly helped the pacers in the matches played here so far. Shoriful's inclusion, if he is fit, will be a massive boost for the Tigers going into the clash.

If Shoriful is fit, then Tanzim Hasan Sakib may have to sit out for the match. Otherwise, the playing XI is supposed to remain unchanged.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Bangladesh Cricket Team / Shoriful Islam / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

5h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

6h | Brands
Photos: Jackie Kabir

In the land of the pharaohs

23h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Mallorcan public life under the burden of extra costs

Mallorcan public life under the burden of extra costs

3h | Videos
The incidence of money laundering has almost doubled

The incidence of money laundering has almost doubled

7h | Videos
45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

45 Bangladeshis return; 134 BGP and military personnel sent back to Myanmar

19h | Videos
Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

Bangladesh to face flying South Africa on a pace-supporting pitch

17h | Videos