Will Shoriful be available for selection against South Africa today?

Bangladesh are all set to take on South Africa in their second Group D match in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Monday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. After winning the first match against rivals Sri Lanka, the Tigers are geared up for their maiden win over the Proteas in T20 World Cups.

Before the match, Bangladesh will be waiting on news of Shoriful Islam's fitness who missed the first match against Sri Lanka after injuring his bowling finger during the warm-up match against India. The left-arm seamer hurt his left palm as Hardik Pandya hit the ball straight back at him during the last over of India's innings.

Shoriful received six stitches after he was rushed off the field by the Bangladesh physio.

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha provided an update regarding the left-arm pacer during his pre-match press conference.

"Shoriful is bowling today, and he's doing kind of a test today. He has to go and feel a little bit and bowl. He's okay to bowl. He's bowling without any strapping today," Hathurusingha said on Sunday.

"I'm hoping after today that he's available for selection."

The New York stadium has greatly helped the pacers in the matches played here so far. Shoriful's inclusion, if he is fit, will be a massive boost for the Tigers going into the clash.

If Shoriful is fit, then Tanzim Hasan Sakib may have to sit out for the match. Otherwise, the playing XI is supposed to remain unchanged.