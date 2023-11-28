Wickets as usual before break, Joy misses hundred

It was going all well for Bangladesh in the second session of the day's play. After losing Najmul Hossain Shanto just before the lunch break, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mominul Haque played comfortably and put up an 88-run partnership for the third wicket.

10 minutes before the Tea break, it seemed Bangladesh owned the session and the duo would remain unbeaten till the break, but it wasn't meant to be. New Zealand fought back brilliantly with two quick wickets to keep Bangladesh 185/4 at Tea.

Both batters departed just minutes before the break. Mominul was the first to go getting caught behind while trying to cut off Glenn Phillips. The southpaw bagged 37 runs before departing.

Joy departed in the very next over, departing for a well-made 86, missing out on his second Test hundred. He hit 11 boundaries in his innings.

For New Zealand, Phillips picked up two wickets while Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel bagged a wicket each.

Earlier, there was a tinge of green on the pitch and the early start helped Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson move the ball a little bit in the air and off the seam. The first hour of play suggested that the pitch has decent carry and a fair amount of spin as well.

Southee introduced left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel as early as in the seventh over and he started troubling the left-hander Zakir Hasan. Finally in the 13th over, Patel got rewarded as he ended Zakir's (12 off 41) patience, thus breaking an opening stand of 39 between the latter and Joy.

Shanto came out with positive intent at number three and used his power and favourable match-up to take down Patel. The southpaw hit three sixes and a four off Patel in his quick-fire knock.

This prompted Southee to bring in off-spinner Glenn Phillips and the move worked immediately as Shanto top-edged the ball to Kane Williamson just a little bit left to deep mid-on. He made 37 off 35.

Joy looked mostly in control throughout the session. He played leg-spinner Ish Sodhi particularly well and looked quite compact against both spin and pace.