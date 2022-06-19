WI win Antigua Test by seven wickets, go 1-0 up in the series

West Indies needed 35 runs to win on day four with seven wickets in hand and the duo of John Campbell and Jermaine Blackwood wrapped up the chase quickly. Campbell picked up a fine half-century and remained not out on a stroke-filled 58. He and Blackwood, late on day three, ensured that they survived a brief scare after Khaled Ahmed picked up three wickets in the space of two overs.

With the seven-wicket win, the West Indies have gone 1-0 up in the two-match series.

West Indies were looking for a victory by an innings but a 123-run stand between Shakib Al Hasan (63) and Nurul Hasan (64) helped the visitors take a lead of 83 runs.

Bangladesh failed miserably with the bat after being asked to bat first. They lost six wickets in the first session itself. Shakib Al Hasan was the lone warrior for Bangladesh as he picked up a counterattacking fifty. Bangladesh were all-out for a mere 103 in the first innings.

Skipper Kraigg Brathwaite's 94 and a fifty from his deputy Jermaine Blackwood lifted the hosts to 265. Mehidy Hasan Miraz enjoyed a great return to this format after recovering from an injury with a four-for. The pace trio of Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Khaled Ahmed showed a lot of skill and endurance but were let down by some disappointing efforts on the field.

The top and middle-order failed yet again as Bangladesh looked to close in a deficit of 162. The visitors posted 245 on the board thanks to fifties from Shakib and Nurul.

Kemar Roach, on his return after an injury, picked up a five-wicket haul. With seven wickets in the game, Roach was adjudged the player of the match.