Why there was no Super Over in Bangladesh vs India 3rd WODI

TBS Report
22 July, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2023, 06:09 pm

As per the rule, Super Overs take place to decide the result of tied matches in limited-over internationals but as the Bangladesh players were close to the boundary line, they started celebrating. The broadcasters then announced that the "scheduled time was over" and the trophy would be shared. 

Photo: Shahnoor Rabbani
Photo: Shahnoor Rabbani

India women were in control for the most part of the chase in the third and series-deciding ODI in Mirpur but a superb performance from the spinners from Bangladesh and some excellent ground fielding helped the hosts tie the game which means the trophy will be shared. 

Fargana Hoque set the tone for Bangladesh and the bowlers managed to back it up in the end. Nahida Akter's double-wicket 48th over was a major turning point.  

But last game's player-of-the-match Jemimah Rodrigues was still there and just when she gave strike to last batter Meghna Singh in the last over, Marufa Akter seized the opportunity and picked up the last wicket to tie the game.

 

