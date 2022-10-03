'Why rob fans of these games': Perez continues his demand for Super League and criticises PSG's president

Florentino Perez has again called for a Super League and attacked Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the process.

Perez proposed a Super League and has remained adamant that it be created despite fan backlash.

Speaking at Real Madrid's annual general meeting, he said football would benefit from top teams regularly playing each other, comparing it to tennis.

"Our sport is sick. It's losing its leadership as a global sport, "he said.

"We shouldn't be confused by Real Madrid's European Cup run [last season] when we played seven intense and interesting games. That's the result of the draw and our team's greatness. It brought viewers' excitement back."

"We think European competitions must change to offer year-round top-level games between the strongest teams and best players.

"Nadal and Federer played 40 times in 15 years. They've played 59 matches in 16 years. Nine times in 67 years, we've played Liverpool. We've faced Chelsea four times in the European Cup. Why rob fans of these games?"

PSG was one of the few top clubs to not support the Super League when it was announced, and president Al-Khelaifi was outspoken in his criticism.

"Recently, the chairman of the European Clubs Association said Real Madrid fears the Super League. Maybe the ECA president needs to know who Real Madrid are. Competition is in our DNA," he said.