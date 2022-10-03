'Why rob fans of these games': Perez continues his demand for Super League and criticises PSG's president

Sports

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 01:30 pm

Related News

'Why rob fans of these games': Perez continues his demand for Super League and criticises PSG's president

Speaking at Real Madrid's annual general meeting, he said football would benefit from top teams regularly playing each other, comparing it to tennis.

TBS Report
03 October, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2022, 01:30 pm
&#039;Why rob fans of these games&#039;: Perez continues his demand for Super League and criticises PSG&#039;s president

Florentino Perez has again called for a Super League and attacked Nasser Al-Khelaifi in the process.

Perez proposed a Super League and has remained adamant that it be created despite fan backlash.

Speaking at Real Madrid's annual general meeting, he said football would benefit from top teams regularly playing each other, comparing it to tennis.

"Our sport is sick. It's losing its leadership as a global sport, "he said.

"We shouldn't be confused by Real Madrid's European Cup run [last season] when we played seven intense and interesting games. That's the result of the draw and our team's greatness. It brought viewers' excitement back."

"We think European competitions must change to offer year-round top-level games between the strongest teams and best players.

"Nadal and Federer played 40 times in 15 years. They've played 59 matches in 16 years. Nine times in 67 years, we've played Liverpool. We've faced Chelsea four times in the European Cup. Why rob fans of these games?"

PSG was one of the few top clubs to not support the Super League when it was announced, and president Al-Khelaifi was outspoken in his criticism.

"Recently, the chairman of the European Clubs Association said Real Madrid fears the Super League. Maybe the ECA president needs to know who Real Madrid are. Competition is in our DNA," he said.

Football

real madrid / European Super League / Florentino Perez / Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

More needs to be done now to ensure that efforts to develop treatments and vaccines aren’t hopelessly stalled. Photo: Reuters

Long Covid has become a parallel pandemic

28m | Panorama
Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

Bad girls wear Good Girl by Carolina Herrera

3h | Brands
Donziger helped indigenous tribal people and peasants from Ecuador win a class action suit against TexacoChevron. Photo: Reuters

The curious case of Steven Donziger: An environmental lawyer who took on big oil and ended up in jail

1h | Panorama
iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

iPhone 14 Series: Underwhelming incremental upgrades

5h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

Qatar World Cup prize money worth Tk4,500 crores

17h | Videos
Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

Annual wedding market in country now worth Tk1200cr

18h | Videos
Italy or China, who invented noodles?

Italy or China, who invented noodles?

18h | Videos
Octopuses: The masters of disguise

Octopuses: The masters of disguise

38m | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets