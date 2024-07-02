Why the New York Mets pays Bobby Bonilla $1.19M every July

Sports

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 12:12 pm

Related News

Why the New York Mets pays Bobby Bonilla $1.19M every July

Starting in 2011 and continuing through 2035, Bonilla receives nearly $1.2 million annually, which includes an 8% interest rate

TBS Report
02 July, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 12:12 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Every 1 July, known as Bobby Bonilla Day, the New York Mets pays former baseball player Bobby Bonilla $1,193,248.20, says ESPN. 

This annual payment stems from a contract agreement made in 2000. 

Instead of paying Bonilla the $5.9 million outright to buy out his contract, the Mets opted for deferred payments. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Starting in 2011 and continuing through 2035, Bonilla receives nearly $1.2 million annually, which includes an 8% interest rate.

These payments will continue until 2035 when Bonilla is 72.

At the time, the Mets' ownership was invested in a Bernie Madoff account, which promised significant returns. 

They hoped these returns would offset Bonilla's deferred payments. Unfortunately, the Madoff investment failed, but the agreement with Bonilla remained.

Deferred payments in baseball are not unique to Bonilla. 

Many players, including past MVPs and Cy Young winners, receive similar payouts. 

Recently, Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers included deferred payments starting in 2034.

Under new owner Steve Cohen, the Mets have embraced the quirky tradition of Bonilla Day, celebrating it annually at Citi Field.

World+Biz / USA

Bobby Bonilla / Major League Baseball (MLB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

4h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

23h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Electric car battery charges in five minutes

Electric car battery charges in five minutes

17m | Videos
Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

Iran's Presidential Election Heads to Runoff

14h | Videos
Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

Tanzim only Tiger in Rohit-led T20 World Cup team of the tournament

14h | Videos
That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

That is why the US does not say anything to Israel

16h | Videos