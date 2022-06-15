Why local TV channels are yet to pick up the broadcasting rights of Bangladesh vs Windies series

Bangladesh's Test series against West Indies begins at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua tomorrow (16 June). But still, there is no confirmation whether the spectators will be able to watch the match live on TV. Not only the first Test, but there's also a fear that the whole series may not be telecast on TV.

There has been no agreement between the company that bought the broadcasting rights of the series and the TV channels of Bangladesh regarding telecasting the match, thus the complications emerged, as per the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) media committee chairman Tanvir Ahmed Titu.

Titu informed The Business Standard (TBS) that BCB has nothing to do in this regard.

"I actually don't know about this, this has nothing to do with us (BCB). There may be some problems between the company that brought the broadcasting rights of the series and our TV channels. This may be a communicational problem, or regarding the deal, I'm not sure," Titul told TBS.

"This is a commercial deal between the broadcasting company and the TV channels. That company will sell the rights to our TV channels. I guess there are some complications regarding the price and terms and conditions. I'm not sure as I said. There may be a solution arriving at the last moment," he added.

Total Sports Marketing (TSM) company bought the broadcasting rights of the series. TV channels like GTV and T Sports have been telecasting the recent series by buying feed from them like a consortium.

It has been understood that the consortium is not interested to take feed from TSM due to business conflicts. Since TSM bought the rights from West Indies Cricket, there is no way the consortium can buy the rights from anyone else.

That is actually why the complications emerged.

As Titu mentioned, BCB has nothing to do with this, he further said that the board has requested the TV channels to telecast the match in any way possible.

"We've unofficially requested the TV channels to telecast the matches on behalf of the board. Let's see what happens."

Even if no channels telecast the match, there is a way to watch the matches on ICC TV. But viewers will have to pay for that.