Why Griezmann's last-minute equaliser was disallowed in France's shock defeat to Tunisia

Griezmann's stoppage-time volley gave France a point against Tunisia at World Cup 2022. VAR ruled the goal offside. France lost the game but advanced as group winners, while Tunisia won a memorable game but left the tournament after finishing third in Group D behind Australia, who beat Denmark in the other game.

VAR's decision to disallow Griezmann's goal did raise eyebrows and certainly did not impress the defending champions.

Griezmann was yards offside when Aurelien Tchouameni played into the area. But the France striker didn't even try to play the ball or challenge anyone.

Griezmann scored after defender Montassar Talbi's attempted clearance was weak and the ball fell to him.

Talbi's "deliberate play" would result in a restart of the phase, Griezmann's onside status, and the goal being counted.

If the officials decide that Talbi did not make a "deliberate play," then Griezmann will remain offside from Tchouameni's pass and the goal will be disallowed.

A "deliberate play" occurs when a defender is in command of his movements. The game is about more than just kicking or heading the ball. It is not a "deliberate play" if the defender has to stretch to play the ball and has no control over where it goes.

This is a hugely subjective area of the offside law, which is why referee Matthew Conger of New Zealand had to go to the pitchside monitor to make the decision.

The VAR, Abdullah Al Marri, and his Qatari colleague acting as the offside VAR, Taleb Al Marri, would have advised that Talbi wasn't in control of the header and was stretching, so this cannot be a "deliberate play." Al Marri was also on duty for the controversial handball penalty given to Portugal against Uruguay on Monday.

Since the nuances of the "deliberate play" aren't widely known or understood, this decision will be just as divisive.

France go on to play the runners-up of Group C on Sunday. Les Bleus will face either Poland, Argentina, Saudi Arabia or Mexico for a place in the quarter-finals.