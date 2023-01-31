Why Cancelo has been let go by Man City

Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo parted ways with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City prior to the end of the January transfer deadline. The Manchester City star went to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who acquired the services of the Portuguese right-back on loan. Manchester City had signed the Portugal right-back from Serie A giants Juventus in an eye-watering deal of £60 million.

Juventus had signed full-back Danilo from Manchester City for a fee of £34.1 million after allowing Cancelo to leave Serie A for the Premier League giants back in 2019. The star defender has appeared in the Primeira Liga and Serie A Team of the Year. The Portugal international recorded 33 appearances in his first season at Etihad. Regarded as one of the best full-backs in world football, Cancelo had a fruitful 2021-2022 season with Manchester City.

However, Cancelo had reportedly fallen behind the pecking order and the ex-Juve defender is expected to complete his transfer to Bayern Munich prior to the end of the 2022-2023 season.

According to a report filed by Daily Mail, it has been learned that Man City will allow Cancelo to leave the club due to his 'disruptive presence' in the Etihad dressing room. Cancelo has voiced his concerns about the lack of playing time at Manchester City.

The report also added that Cancelo's relationship with head coach Guardiola deteriorated sharply after the FIFA World Cup 2022.

It should be noted that Cancelo has featured in just three times for Premier League holders Manchester City in the English top flight after Portugal's campaign in the Qatar World Cup.

Cancelo was also snubbed from Man City's starting XI against the Wolves. According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have already completed Cancelo's loan deal on Monday.

Bayern also have €70 million buy option clause for Cancelo. The 28-year-old recorded 36 appearances for Premier League winners Man City last season. The Portugal international was also named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

