'Why BPL CEO, why not BCB president?': Shakib responds to Sheikh Sohel's invitation

Sports

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 11:35 pm

Related News

'Why BPL CEO, why not BCB president?': Shakib responds to Sheikh Sohel's invitation

In a private television talk show, Shakib jokingly responded to Sohel's invitation by saying, "Why [should I come as] BPL CEO? Isn't it better if I become the BCB president?"

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 11:35 pm
&#039;Why BPL CEO, why not BCB president?&#039;: Shakib responds to Sheikh Sohel&#039;s invitation

A few days ago, Shakib Al Hasan criticised the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), saying that BCB's lack of willingness is behind various inconsistencies. Shakib believes that it will not take much time to change this situation. He claimed that he would have changed everything within one or two months if he was the CEO of the BPL.

There has been a lot of discussion about it in the last few days. BCB chief executive officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury was bombarded with questions on Thursday. 

BPL governing council chairman Sheikh Sohel was asked about this on Friday. In response, Sohel said that the door is always open for Shakib if he wants to become the BPL CEO. 

"Shakib has expressed interest and I welcome him. I welcome him to the governing council. If he wants, he can come next year and fulfill his duties."

The BPL governing council chief further said, "We thank him as he wants to come as the CEO. Let him come, make BPL work and help us. Of course, he's welcome. Now that he is playing, he cannot leave the game. Let him come next year."

In a private television talk show, Shakib jokingly responded to Sohel's invitation by saying, "Why [should I come as] BPL CEO? Isn't it better if I become the BCB president?"

Shakib, in his team's first game, was in sublime form with the bat, hitting a quick-fire half-century but could not win Barishal the match. 

Cricket

Shakib al Hasan / BPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

15h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

14h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

13h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

6h | TBS Science
Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

8h | TBS Insight
Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

8h | TBS Career
Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals