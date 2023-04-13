Why 13 April is the most important day in Bangladesh's cricket history

Hasibul Hossain Shanto's sprint after the ball hit his pad in the last ball of the 1997 ICC Trophy final had the whole country celebrating like never before. Had Bangladesh not chased down 11 successfully against Kenya on that fateful day, Bangladesh would probably not have got the Test status as early as in 2000.

On this day 26 years ago, Bangladesh beat a strong Kenyan side to become the ICC Trophy champions and that day marked the emergence of Bangladesh in world cricket.

Before Hasibul's all-important single, wicketkeeper-batter Khaled Mashud hit a magnificent six off Martin Suji to bring the equation down to five off five balls.

Kenya amassed a total of 241 for seven after 50 overs thanks to their talismanic batter Steve Tikolo's almost a run-a-ball 147. Left-arm spinner Mohammad Rafique recorded a three-for. Saiful Islam and Khaled Mahmud got two wickets each.

Rafique, the pick of the bowlers, played a crucial cameo of 26 off 15 with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

There were crucial contributions from current chief selector Minhajul Abedin (26 off 33), Aminul Islam (37 off 37) and Akram Khan (22 off 27), who ensured Bangladesh's qualification for the 1999 World Cup with a brilliant 68 off 92 against Scotland in the semi-final.

Bangladesh lost their eighth wicket at the score of 151. Then the 15-run stand between Hasibul and Mashud sealed a narrow two-wicket win in the DLS method.

Later, Bangladesh beat Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup and five years after securing Test status, they got their first win in the longest format. They have been a far better ODI side, making the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup and semifinals of the 2017 Champions Trophy.