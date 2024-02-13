Wholesale changes as Mahmudullah returns to T20I squad, Aliss earns maiden call-up against SL

Veteran campaigner Mahmudullah returned to the T20I side as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squads for the T20I series and the first two matches of the ODI series against Sri Lanka next month.

Shakib Al Hasan, who has been struggling with eye issues, remains out of the side. Offspinner Aliss Al Islam has earned his maiden call-up to the T20I team.

This is the first squad announced by the new selection panel led by Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

Mahmudullah last played a T20I match almost one and a half years ago against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022.

There have been several changes from Bangladesh's last New Zealand tour in December. Spinner Tanvir Islam, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, and Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz miss out on the T20I side while Taijul Islam and Mohammad Naim return.

Miraz was the vice-captain of the T20I side against New Zealand in December.

Spinner Rakibul Hasan has been left out of the ODI side.

This will be Najmul Hossain Shanto's first assignment as full-time captain as he was named the captain of all three formats on Monday.

T20I SQUAD

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Md Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Mahmud Ullah, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Aliss Al Islam

ODI SQUAD (for 1st & 2nd ODIs)

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Anamul Haque Bijoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Kumer Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman