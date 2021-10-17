'Who is better than Salah?' - Klopp says Liverpool hero is best player in the world ahead of Ronaldo and Messi

Sports

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 02:22 pm

Related News

'Who is better than Salah?' - Klopp says Liverpool hero is best player in the world ahead of Ronaldo and Messi

"He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance."

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 02:22 pm
&#039;Who is better than Salah?&#039; - Klopp says Liverpool hero is best player in the world ahead of Ronaldo and Messi

The Egyptian King, as the fans call him, scored his 10th goal of the season in a stunning fashion as his side dominated against Watford away from their home.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after his starring role in his side's 5-0 win at Watford on Saturday.

The Egypt international scored a gorgeous goal in the Premier League match, dribbling through the whole of Watford defence before firing a curled shot past Ben Foster.

Salah has now scored 10 goals from as many appearances for Liverpool this season, failing to score in only one match so far.

What has been said?

The 29-year-old's exploits have convinced the Reds boss that he is the best around, rating him higher than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. 

Klopp told BT Sport :  "His performance was massive today. The pass for the first goal was great and the second goal was special.

"He is top. We all see it. Who is better than him? We don't have to talk about what Messi and Ronaldo have done for world football and their dominance.

"But, right now, he is the best."

Discussing his team's performance at Vicarage Road, Klopp added: "It was good! I cannot say differently. After the international break it is hard to find the rhythm after playing different systems, but the boys were so good despite only having one session before today.

"I think Watford had ideas, but we didn't let them play. The goals were really brilliant, there was great attitude, energy and character."

What did Salah say?

Asked if he is currently in the best form of his career, Salah said to BT Sport :  "I don't know. Sometimes I don't have the luck to score goals but I am always trying 100 per cent to help the team.

"I am confident at the moment, helping the team win points which is the most important thing."

He scored an impressive goal in his side's previous Premier League match - a 2-2 draw against Manchester City, but the attacker could not say if his goal against Watford topped that effort.

"I don't know which one was better. I was in the box trying to find someone or score myself. It is all about the team, that is the most important thing," he said.

Football

Mohamed Salah / Jurgen Klopp

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

18h | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

18h | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

18h | Videos
McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

McCartney blames Lennon for Beatles' breakup

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025