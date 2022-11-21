When Enner Valencia 'faked injury' to avoid arrest

Enner Valencia scored the first two goals in Fifa World Cup 2022 opener against Qatar. He is probably one of the most celebrated names in the world of football right now.

But back in 2016, he had a warrant issued for his arrest in Ecuador for an alleged failure to pay child support.

In October 2016, during a World Cup qualifier between Ecuador and Chile, the police were on hand, reportedly ready to arrest him after the match, but Valencia wasn't prepared to surrender so put on quite the act to evade the police.

First, he faked an injury, and then he had to be taken out of the match because he was "injured,".

To get away from the field, he was carted off the field.

Finally, he got in an ambulance and was driven away from the stadium, all with the police in pursuit.

Newspapers back then confirmed that whilst he successfully left the stadium, he was then escorted to a local clinic by police with the issue believed to be in the process of being resolved.

Ecuador won the match, 3-0, to continue Chile's tailspin, and that would normally be the story, except Valencia left the stadium in an ambulance to avoid arrest.