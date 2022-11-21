When Enner Valencia 'faked injury' to avoid arrest

Sports

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 06:17 pm

Related News

When Enner Valencia 'faked injury' to avoid arrest

Back in 2016, he had a warrant issued for his arrest in Ecuador for an alleged failure to pay child support.

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 06:17 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Enner Valencia scored the first two goals in Fifa World Cup 2022 opener against Qatar. He is probably one of the most celebrated names in the world of football right now.

But back in 2016, he had a warrant issued for his arrest in Ecuador for an alleged failure to pay child support.

In October 2016, during a World Cup qualifier between Ecuador and Chile, the police were on hand, reportedly ready to arrest him after the match, but Valencia wasn't prepared to surrender so put on quite the act to evade the police.

First, he faked an injury, and then he had to be taken out of the match because he was "injured,".

To get away from the field, he was carted off the field.

Finally, he got in an ambulance and was driven away from the stadium, all with the police in pursuit.

Newspapers back then confirmed that whilst he successfully left the stadium, he was then escorted to a local clinic by police with the issue believed to be in the process of being resolved.

Ecuador won the match, 3-0, to continue Chile's tailspin, and that would normally be the story, except Valencia left the stadium in an ambulance to avoid arrest.

FIFA World Cup 2022

Enner Valencia / Ecuador Football Team / Qatar World Cup 2022 / FIFA World Cup 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

2h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

10h | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'If you are a start-up that requires funding, you need to be able to talk to investors smartly'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

8m | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

1h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

22h | Videos
Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

Once I had a lover but now I don't: Sporshia

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'