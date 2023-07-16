'Whatever we do becomes history nowadays': Nigar delighted after win over India

Sports

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 07:43 pm

Related News

'Whatever we do becomes history nowadays': Nigar delighted after win over India

It was the first time India were playing an ODI in Bangladesh and Bangladesh were also playing an ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur after 11 years.

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 07:43 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

When Sultana Khatun inflicted run-out on Bareddy Anusha, Bangladesh women's team sneaked home for their first ever ODI victory against India in their sixth attempt.

It was the first time India were playing an ODI in Bangladesh and Bangladesh were also playing an ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur after 11 years.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana, in the pre-series press conference, said Bangladesh were "favourites" to win it after a historic T20I win. She made a stubborn 39 on a tough pitch to give her bowlers something to defend.

The T20I win was Bangladesh's first win against India in five years and three days later, they made history again by beating their neighbours in an ODI for the first time. 

"Whatever we do becomes history," said Nigar after a superb win. "We won after a long time against India [in the previous match]. Also, [this has come] in Mirpur. I will definitely say we're part of history. We will definitely try to make more history in the future."

Pacer Marufa Akter was instrumental in the landmark victory, claiming her
career-best 4-29.

Top News / Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / India Women's Cricket Team / Nigar Sultana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

3h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

4h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

19h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September