'Whatever we do becomes history nowadays': Nigar delighted after win over India

When Sultana Khatun inflicted run-out on Bareddy Anusha, Bangladesh women's team sneaked home for their first ever ODI victory against India in their sixth attempt.

It was the first time India were playing an ODI in Bangladesh and Bangladesh were also playing an ODI at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur after 11 years.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana, in the pre-series press conference, said Bangladesh were "favourites" to win it after a historic T20I win. She made a stubborn 39 on a tough pitch to give her bowlers something to defend.

The T20I win was Bangladesh's first win against India in five years and three days later, they made history again by beating their neighbours in an ODI for the first time.

"Whatever we do becomes history," said Nigar after a superb win. "We won after a long time against India [in the previous match]. Also, [this has come] in Mirpur. I will definitely say we're part of history. We will definitely try to make more history in the future."

Pacer Marufa Akter was instrumental in the landmark victory, claiming her

career-best 4-29.