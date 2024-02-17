What ICC rules say about substitute fielder after Ashwin's withdrawal leaves India with 10 players for 3rd Test

Hours after rewriting history in the longest format of the game, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was forced to leave Team India's Test squad for the remainder of the third encounter with England on Friday. Confirming Ashwin's exit from the Indian camp, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah revealed that the senior all-rounder has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately, due to a family medical emergency.

Though the BCCI refused to reveal the exact reason behind Ashwin's withdrawal, the apex cricket board opted to extend its heartfelt support to the ace cricketer and his family amid these testing times. Ashwin is also expected to remain unavailable for the 4th and 5th Tests of the England series. Spinner Ashwin became Team India's second bowler after legendary bowler Anil Kumble to complete 500 Test wickets on Day 2 of the Rajkot encounter.

What ICC rules say about substitute fielder

With Ashwin out of the Rajkot encounter, India will have to play the entire 3rd Test with 10 men and four specialist bowlers.

According to Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) - the guardian of the Laws of the game, umpires can allow a substitute fielder if they are satisfied that a player has been injured or become ill during the contest.

As per MCC's rule No. 24.1.1.2, a team can have a substitute fielder for a 'wholly acceptable reason'. A substitute cannot bowl or act as a captain but the player can be a wicket-keeper only with the consent of the umpires.

Since Ashwin was not injured or fallen ill during the game, India will only be allowed to have a substitute fielder in Rajkot with the consent of opposition skipper Ben Stokes.

Can't India replace Ashwin with someone in the XI who can also bat and bowl?

No. As per the playing conditions, a complete replacement for a player is only allowed when he is ruled out of the match due to a concussion injury suffered on the field. India would not have been allowed to pick a replacement even if Ashwin was ruled out due to any other injury. Only concussion substitutes are allowed to bat and ball.

However, if India makes a formal request to England and Stokes agrees, then there is a slim chance of Ashwin being replaced with either Washington Sundar or Axar Patel, who would be able to bowl and bat in the second innings.

Who will replace Ashwin?

If Ashwin is ruled out of the 4th Test, India can rope in all-rounder Washington Sundar in its lineup as a like-for-like replacement. Jayant Yadav, Jalaj Saxena and Pulkit Narang are also spin-bowling options for India outside its Test squad. India will meet England in Ranchi (Feb 25-29) and Dharamsala (March 7-11) for the remaining two Tests of the five-game series.