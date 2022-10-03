'What does the team hope to achieve in the WC? They did not tell the people'

Bangladesh have gone to New Zealand to play the tri-nation series in the T20 format. The series will start on October 7 with the participation of hosts New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh. After this series, Bangladesh will go directly to Australia to play T20 World Cup without returning home. This decision of BCB is because there is no time between the series and the World Cup.

Before participating in big events like the World Cup, captains and coaches of all countries speak at official press conferences in the country. A photo session is held in the World Cup jersey. Bangladesh has been following this practice for a long time. But this time BCB did none of that.

Of course, there was no chance. Because without the captain both things would have remained incomplete. Shakib Al Hasan did not leave the country with the team. He is supposed to play in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from the West Indies via America to join the team in New Zealand.

Aminul Islam Bulbul thinks that such behaviour of the BCB is unprofessional. The former captain of the national team expressed his displeasure with a post on his Facebook account. According to him, the people of the country could not know what is the goal of the Bangladesh team in the World Cup.

Bulbul, who is working as a development officer of ICC, wrote in his Facebook post, "Bangladesh left the country two days ago to play the tri-nation series in New Zealand. After playing this series, our team will participate in the T20 World Cup in Australia. After the tri-series, Bangladesh won't be returning home. They will go to Australia to play in the World Cup. But before leaving the country to play in such a big event, the team did not take people's prayers or announce their goals through a formal press conference. The people of the country could not know what the team wants to do in the World Cup, what is their goal," wrote Bulbul.

Bulbul feels bad for the cricketers who are going to play the World Cup for the first time. The first Test centurion of Bangladesh wrote, "I feel bad for those who are going to play the World Cup for the first time for the Bangladesh national team. The official photo session at the Mirpur Stadium wearing Bangladesh's blazer or World Cup jersey is a big part of the World Cup journey; They could not be a part of that."

Bulbul expressed his displeasure over the lack of a press conference and photo session but wished the Bangladesh team all the best. He is hopeful that the cricketers will play with a fighting spirit without thinking about these things outside the field. In the words of Bulbul, "Even so, I will say that Bangladesh should fight in the World Cup with a positive mentality keeping these off-field discussions off the field. Best wishes for the Bangladesh team."