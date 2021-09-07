'What a comeback!' - Tendulkar, Warne, Sehwag, others laud Team India’s historic win at The Oval

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 11:58 am

India registered their first win in Oval in 50 years.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Virat Kohli-led Team India scripted history on Monday as they defeated England by 157 runs in the fourth Test at The Oval to go up 2-1 in the series. The visitors made a massive comeback in the second innings to dominate Joe Root & Co in their own backyard.

Firstly, India posted a mammoth total of 466 runs, setting a challenging 368-run target for the hosts. And then, the Indian bowling unit showcased an impeccable performance on the final day as the genius of mercurial Jasprit Bumrah, and all-round show by Shardul Thakur helped visitors registering their first win in Oval in 50 years.

The moment Umesh Yadav dismissed James Anderson to ensure India's terrific win, reactions begin to pour in on social media. People from the international cricket fraternity took to Twitter and congratulated Team India for outfoxing the hosts in a scintillating fashion.

Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar lauded Kohli and his boys and called for a 3-1 series win.

"What a comeback! The boys just kept bouncing back after every setback. What a way to stamp authority on the last day when England were 77/0. Way to go guys! Let's make it 3-1," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, "Comeback karke consistently jeetne waale ko #TeamIndia kehte hain. So proud of this Team #ENGvIND."

Former India batsman VVS Laxman also commended the efforts put by Indian players to make the Oval Test victory 'very special'.

"This is a very special Test Match win. After being 127/7 on the first day, not many teams can make a comeback and win a away test the way Team India have done. That is why this is a very special Indian Team. Congratulations to everyone for playing their part in a memorable win," Laxman tweeted.

England were still in the game until just after lunch on Day 5 when Bumrah produced a glorious spell to put India in a commanding spot. India and England will now square off in the fifth and final Test, beginning September 10 at Manchester.

Cricket
India Cricket Team / Twitter / Sachin Tendulkar / Shane Warne

