What are Argentina's equations to qualify for the last 16 after Mexico win?

Argentina bagged a huge win over Mexico on Saturday night. Their 2-0 victory over the North Americans puts them into the second position in the group table. But they still have a lot to do to qualify for the knockout stage.

Argentina, considered by many to be among the FIFA World Cup title favorites, began its Qatar 2022 campaign with a shock 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. This was the sixth time Argentina had lost its opening game in the World Cup. The last time it happened was in the 1990 World Cup when the Diego Maradona-led side lost to Cameroon 1-0 before bouncing back to make it to the final.

After their first win against Mexico, only a win against Poland can secure their place in the knockout stage.

It is possible for two Group C teams to finish with six points, in which case goal difference would determine the final group order. It implies Argentina need to outscore Saudi Arabia significantly to boost their qualification chances.

What happens if Argentina beat Poland?

If Argentina wins its next match, it will confirm its spot in the round of 16. The result of following Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match will decide the second spot.

If Saudi Arabia wins, it will follow Argentina to the round of 16, but if Mexico beats Herve Renard's side, then the goal difference (GD) would decide which of Poland or Mexico will make it through.

If Saudi Arabia vs Mexico match ends in a draw, then the GD will decide who, between Poland or Saudi Arabia, will make it to the next round.

What happens if Argentina and Poland play out a draw?

In case they draw their last group stage match, Messi and his side will have to pray that Saudi Arabia does not win against Mexico, the consequence of which will see Saudi and Poland progress and Argentina eliminated.

If Argentina draws and Mexico beats Saudi Arabia, then the GD will come into play again. Poland will progress as the Group C topper, while either the Albiceleste or El Tri would follow the Poles.

What happens if Argentina lose?

If Poland beats Argentina, Robert Lewandowski and his side will finish as the Group C topper and automatically qualify. Argentina will be out of the tournament.

In the other match, the winner between Saudi Arabia and Mexico will follow the Poles into the round of 16.