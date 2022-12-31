We've probably seen the last of Ronaldo at top level: Gary Neville

According to former Manchester United defender Gary Neville, Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the top level has likely come to an end. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has signed a two-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Neville noted in an interview with Sky Sports that Ronaldo's relocation to Saudi Arabia has a melancholy undertone and that we have likely seen the last of him competing at the highest level.

"It tells me that the offer is staggering. Maybe the club that he wanted in Europe didn't come in for him and this was his option to go for. An element of sadness, in terms of we've probably seen the last of Ronaldo playing at the top level," said Neville.

"We're going to see a lot less of him, obviously. It tells us a couple of things. One, how serious Saudi Arabia are about football. They aren't going away. They've invested £350m on one player. They are trying to strengthen the league," Neville added.

He continued by stating that he believed Ronaldo would have preferred to remain in Europe and sign with a Champions League team.

"But for Cristiano Ronaldo, I felt as though he would want to stay, for the rest of this season at least, in one of the big leagues in Europe and score more goals. Potentially find a Champions League club," said Neville.