Wet outfield delays start of first Test between South Africa and India

Sports

Reuters
26 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 02:18 pm

Related News

Wet outfield delays start of first Test between South Africa and India

Play was due to start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) but the umpires will now inspect the field again at that time and then decide on when to start.

Reuters
26 December, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2023, 02:18 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The start of the first Test between South Africa and India was delayed on Tuesday because of a wet outfield at Centurion near Pretoria.

Play was due to start at 10 a.m. (0800 GMT) but the umpires will now inspect the field again at that time and then decide on when to start.

The start and toss was delayed by several wet patches around the field after heavy rain over the last few days. The day's forecast is for a sunny start though rain is expected later.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

India go in search of history when they face hosts in a two- Test series, hoping to claim a first-ever series victory in a country where they have come close before, but fallen agonisingly short of the winning line.

South Africa have been victors in seven of India's eight visits since the first in 1992 with one series drawn in 2010/11, but six of those successes have been by a single win margin.

Teams for the Test will be revealed by the captains at the toss.

Cricket

South Africa Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new 4V looks mostly the same as the previous one but has a more balanced chassis design, a new headlight design and a new exhaust. Photo: Akif Hamid

TVS APACHE RTR 160 4V: A new fuel-injected experience

30m | Wheels
Phantasm of feelings

Phantasm of feelings

50m | Features
Illustration: TBS

Why NRBs have little confidence in diaspora bonds

6h | Panorama
The BSP party office in Mirpur-1 is busy designing and printing banners and posters. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

BSP: Islam at heart, ektara in hand

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

Loan disbursement to small entrepreneurs rises 28% in Q2

3h | Videos
Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

Tigers' Top 5 Batting Innings in 2023

17h | Videos
Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

Death Predictor AI: Life2vec

4h | Videos
Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

Bangladesh, 3rd largest food importer in the world: FAO

6h | Videos