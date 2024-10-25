Western Australia lose 8 wickets for 1 run in record collapse

Western Australia has been bowled out for 53, marking the second-lowest team total in domestic one-day cup history, following a disastrous collapse of 8-1 during Friday's defeat against Tasmania at the WACA.

The reigning champions were cruising at 2-52 in the 16th over when 28 deliveries of sheer devastation unfolded, as Tasmanian seamers Beau Webster and Billy Stanlake decimated the lower order. Cricket statistician Ric Finlay confirmed it was the worst eight-wicket collapse in Australian one-day domestic cricket history.

Six Western Australian batsmen fell for a duck, including Australian internationals Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, and Joel Paris, while wicketkeeper Josh Inglis was dismissed for just 1. The only run during the eight-wicket collapse came from a wide.

Opener D'Arcy Short top-scored for the hosts with 22, while Test hopeful Cameron Bancroft was the only other batsman to reach double figures.

Webster recorded career-best figures of 6-17 from six overs, while Stanlake took 3-12 from 7.1 overs. It was comfortably Western Australia's lowest one-day cup total, surpassing the 59 all out against Victoria at the MCG in 1969. Only once has a state side been bowled out for less in the tournament, when South Australia managed just 51 against Tasmania in Hobart in 2003.

Last summer, Western Australia secured a rare three-peat of one-day cup titles, but the defending champions have started their 2024/25 campaign with consecutive defeats to South Australia and New South Wales.

Lowest team totals in Australian domestic one-day cup

51 - South Australia vs TAS in Hobart, 2003

53 - Western Australia vs TAS in Perth, 2024

59 - Western Australia vs VIC in Melbourne, 1969

59 - CA XI vs NSW in Sydney, 2015

Tasmania chased the 54-run target in a record 8.3 overs, achieving the fastest successful run chase in Australian domestic one-day history. The Tigers lost three wickets en route to the modest target, with opener Mitchell Owen contributing 29 and former Australian wicketkeeper Matthew Wade remaining unbeaten on 21.

Fastest successful run chases in Australian domestic one-day cup

51 balls - Tasmania vs WA in Perth, 2024

67 balls - Victoria vs CA XI in Sydney, 2015

91 balls - Western Australia vs TAS in Brisbane, 2014

102 bals - Western Australia vs NSW in Perth, 2022

Western Australia's next match is a Sheffield Shield encounter against Tasmania at Hobart's Bellerive Oval, beginning on November 1.