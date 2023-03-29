West Indies win high-scoring thriller and seal T20I series 2-1 against South Africa

Reuters
29 March, 2023, 02:25 am
Last modified: 29 March, 2023, 02:28 am

South Africa had chased down a record 259 for victory in the second game in Pretoria on Sunday, and this time were set 221 having elected to bowl first on a cold night in Johannesburg.

Photo: Reuters
Reeza Hendricks smashed 83 from 44 balls but it was not enough for South Africa, who fell seven runs short of their massive target as the West Indies claimed a 2-1 series win following the third Twenty20 International at The Wanderers on Tuesday.

South Africa had chased down a record 259 for victory in the second game in Pretoria on Sunday, and this time were set 221 having elected to bowl first on a cold night in Johannesburg.

West Indies' total of 220 for eight was powered by an unbeaten 44 from number nine Romario Shepherd, who smashed 26 off the final over of the innings from Kagiso Rabada in an impressive display of six hitting.

Nicholas Pooran also pitched in with 41 from 19 balls on an another excellent batting wicket on the Highveld.

South Africa were up with the run rate for most of their reply, boosted by Hendricks' excellent innings and 42 from 21 balls by Rilee Rossouw.

But they lost their way in the final five overs due to some good death bowling from the visitors, not least seamer Alzarri Joseph who picked up 5-40.

The home side needed 26 from the final over themselves, a task too great in the end.

South Africa now face two must-win One-Day International fixtures against the Netherlands starting in Benoni on Friday as they bid for automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup in India later this year.

