West Indies thrash Uganda by 134 runs at T20 World Cup

The West Indies thrashed Uganda by 134 runs at the T20 World Cup on Saturday as the Africans were skittled out for a record-equalling 39 runs.

West Indies bowler Akeal Hosein finished with figures of five wickets for 11 runs off four overs as the hosts romped to victory.

Uganda's 39 all out matched the record for the lowest total by a team in T20 World Cup history, previously held by the Netherlands in 2014.

