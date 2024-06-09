West Indies thrash Uganda by 134 runs at T20 World Cup

Uganda's 39 all out matched the record for the lowest total by a team in T20 World Cup history, previously held by the Netherlands in 2014.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

The West Indies thrashed Uganda by 134 runs at the T20 World Cup on Saturday as the Africans were skittled out for a record-equalling 39 runs.

West Indies bowler Akeal Hosein finished with figures of five wickets for 11 runs off four overs as the hosts romped to victory.

more to follow...

