West Indies star Kieron Pollard retires from international cricket

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 April, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 11:32 pm

Related News

West Indies star Kieron Pollard retires from international cricket

He played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for West Indies. He scored 2706 ODI runs at an average of just above 26 along with 55 wickets. In T20Is, he scored 1569 runs from at an average of shade over 25 and took 44 wickets.

Hindustan Times
20 April, 2022, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 11:32 pm
West Indies star Kieron Pollard retires from international cricket

West Indies' Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from international cricket. Pollard, who was captain of the team in ODI and T20I cricket, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. The 34-year-old is currently in India playing for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"After careful deliberation I've today decided to retire from international cricket," Pollard said in a video on Instagram.

"As is the case of many young persons it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I'm proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 yeas in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.

"I can still vividly remember making my international debut in 2007 under the leadership of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing those maroon colours and playing alongside such greats has been a privilege that I never took lightly, soul in every facet of the game - whether bowling, batting or fielding."

Pollard, who made his ODI debut back in 2007, fittingly played his last series against India, a country which has become his second home due to his long association with Mumbai Indians.

He played 123 ODIs and 101 T20Is for West Indies. He scored 2706 ODI runs at an average of just above 26 along with 55 wickets. In T20Is, he scored 1569 runs from at an average of shade over 25 and took 44 wickets.

Cricket

Kieron Pollard / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

3 great jilapi shops that will make iftar sweeter

13h | Magazine
Photo: Colleced

5 super tasty recipes to try this Ramadan 

13h | Magazine
Best Ramadan food around town

Best Ramadan food around town

13h | Magazine
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Pay zakat to purify the soul and wealth

13h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

The way superpower Russia is blocked by Ukraine

4h | Videos
Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

Trees can't stand even the slightest storm

4h | Videos
Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

Maradona's mentor informed about his death after 14 month

5h | Videos
How frequent revisions increase project costs

How frequent revisions increase project costs

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home