West Indies star Dottin denies 'medical situation' after being ruled out of WPL

The Women's Premier League might have seen an early controversy even before the first ball of the tournament is bowled, as Deandra Dottin, the West Indies star bought by Gujarat Giants, made a blunt reaction following being ruled out of the edition. It was reported on Friday that Dottin will miss the inaugural season of the cash-rich league because she is "recovering from a medical situation," as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

However, Dottin, on her official Instagram profile, quashed the reports with a rather straightforward remark in one of her stories. "Get well soon from what if I may ask?" Dottin wrote while posting a screenshot of a report that confirmed the West Indies star was ruled out.

Australia's Kim Garth was named as her replacement in the Gujarat Giants squad. Interestingly, she was unsold in the auction last month. Garth was part of the Australia side that won the T20 World Cup in South Africa at the time of the auction.

Garth only played two warm-up games before the World Cup, one against her previous team, Ireland. After completing the legal paperwork, she just relocated to Australia and has signed a three-year contract with the Melbourne Stars in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). She joined the Giants' practice squad on Friday.

Giants will take part in the opening match of the Women's Premier League on March 4 against the Mumbai Indians. The side will be captained by Beth Mooney, who had won the player of the match award in the final of the T20 World Cup last month after scoring an unbeaten 74 off 53.

Gujarat Giants full Squad: Beth Mooney (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, Sushma Verma, Hurley Gala, Ashwani Kumari, Parunika Sisodia and Shabnam Shakil.