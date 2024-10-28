West Indies signs 14 women on one-year contracts

Sports

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:48 am

Related News

West Indies signs 14 women on one-year contracts

The new deals follow the Maroon Warriors' impressive run to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup, where they lost to New Zealand.

Reuters
28 October, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 11:48 am
West Indies signs 14 women on one-year contracts

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has signed 14 female players on one-year contracts to boost their prospects at international tournaments, the governing body said on Sunday.

The new deals follow the Maroon Warriors' impressive run to the semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup, where they lost to New Zealand.

"Awarding contracts to these talented female players underscores CWI's commitment to advancing cricket in the region," CWI director Miles Bascombe said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The athletes are:

* Melicia Clarke and Kimberley Anthony from the Leeward Islands

* Earnisha Fontaine, Abini St. Jean and Nerissa Crafton from the Windward Islands

* Shanika Bruce and Alisa Scantlebury from Barbados

* Shenetta Grimmond, Plaffiana Millington and Mandy Mangru from Guyana

* Celina Whyte from Jamaica

* Shalini Samaroo, KD Jazz Mitchell and Reniece Boyce from Trinidad and Tobago.

CWI has also renewed the annual contracts of 90 male players across six territories, bringing the total number of regional players under contract to 164 senior and academy cricketers.

 

Top News

West Indies Cricket Team / Women's Cricket

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

21h | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

2d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

2d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

Two coordinators have filed a writ in the High Court seeking ban on Awami League

45m | Videos
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is sick, who will be his successor?

1h | Videos
Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

Mohammadpur: Who are the culprit of the criminal world?

15h | Videos
US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

US Election 2024: Why Texas Matters?

15h | Videos