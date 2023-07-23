West Indies go slow to keep India at bay

23 July, 2023, 04:10 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 04:12 am

West Indies go slow to keep India at bay

Once it resumed, play wasn't possible for long even after Rohit Sharma agreed to bowl only spinners and the West Indies ended the day 229/5 trailing India by 209 runs. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Kirk McKenzie led the way as the West Indies managed to get off to a more positive start on Day 3 than they did in the last session of Day 2. 

The debutant had taken his tally to 32 off 57 when he became Mukesh Kumar's maiden international wicket. As the Indians were celebrating, rains started belting down on the ground and forced a pause in play. 

While it initially looked like it was only a passing shower, the rains kept coming on and off and eventually, Lunch was taken early. West Indies were 117/2, trail India by 321 runs. 

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite fell not long after resumption after having scored 75 in 235 balls. West Indies continued with their slow run rate for the rest of the day and India were made to work hard for their wickets. 

They have got a couple more thus far, both falling to Jadeja. Mohammed Siraj got his first wicket upon which rain returned to put a break in proceedings in the third session. 

Once it resumed, play wasn't possible for long even after Rohit Sharma agreed to bowl only spinners and the West Indies ended the day 229/5 trailing India by 209 runs. 

