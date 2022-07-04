West Indies go 1-0 up in T20I series with comprehensive win over Bangladesh

The West Indies registered a clinical win in the second T20I between them and Bangladesh at Windsor Park in Roseau and went 1-0 in the series. It was Bangladesh's 10th loss in the last 11 completed matches in this format.

Bangladesh's approach, while chasing 194, was quite strange as they dealt in singles even after the required run-rate crossed 20-an-over. Shakib Al Hasan, who showed a lot of intent in the first match, looked out of sorts in the early part of his innings and at one stage, he was 43 off 42.

There was a period of 46 balls (between 8.5 to 16.3 overs) during which there was no boundary off the bat of the Bangladesh batters. After that, Shakib cut loose but it was a little too late. The required run-rate had already gone past the chaseable range. Shakib remained unbeaten on 68 off 52 but the lack of intent during the middle phase hurt the visitors badly.

Bangladesh lost three wickets inside the powerplay for 44 runs and that's where they lost the grip on the match. Afif Hossain (34 off 27) and Shakib stitched a 55-run partnership for the fourth wicket but it took too much time - 7.2 overs. None of them apart from the duo could even score more than 15.

Romario Shepherd and Obed McCoy picked up a brace each with the ball.

Earlier, in-form Rovman Powell's scintillating hitting powered the West Indies to 193 for five in 20 overs. Opener Brandon King played the role of an anchor as he scored 57 off 43 at the top of the order. Bangladesh hemorrhaged to many runs at the death. The last five overs of the innings yielded 74 runs.

Bangladesh, especially the spinners, kept the West Indies quiet in the middle overs and at the 13-over mark, the hosts were 100 for three. But the 16th over of the innings shifted the momentum towards the West Indies as Rovman hit Shakib Al Hasan for three sixes and a four. Taskin Ahmed too conceded 21 in the next over and after a couple of quiet overs, the hosts gave a strong finish by smashing 17 off the final over bowled by Shoriful Islam.

Powell, who reached his fifty off just 20 balls, remained unbeaten on 61 off 28. Skipper Nicholas Pooran scored 34 off 30. All the bowlers apart from Mahedi Hasan and Mosaddek Hossain went for more than nine-an-over. Shoriful picked up two wickets while Shakib, Mahedi and Mosaddek took one each.

Powell was adjudged the player of the match.