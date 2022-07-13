West Indies bundled out for 108 as Nasum, Miraz spin a web

Bangladesh spinners once again enjoyed themselves on a slow, sluggish surface in Providence as the West Indies were bundled out for a mere 108 in the first innings of the second ODI. After being asked to bat first, the hosts were tied down by some controlled bowling by Bangladesh like the previous game.

Mosaddek Hossain was the only change to the Bangladesh XI for this match and he was the one who drew first blood. Kyle Mayers was clean bowled in the similar manner as the first match.

Nasum Ahmed, who was unfortunate not to get a wicket in the previous match, was brilliant again, taking three important West Indies wickets. Shamarh Brooks, who struggled big time just like the first match, was Nasum's maiden ODI wicket. Four overs later, he scalped Shai Hope and Nicholas Pooran, two of their better batters. Nasum finished with three for 19 off his quota of 10 overs that included four maidens.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was again in business as he was the most successful bowler for Bangladesh in the match. His bowling figures read 8-1-29-4. Keemo Paul was the only batter to cross 20 but ran out of partners.