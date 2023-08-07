West Indies beat India by 2 wickets in thrilling 2nd T20I

Nicholas Pooran blew away India with 40-ball 67 to power West Indies to a two-wicket win in the second T20I on Sunday.

Riding on Pooran's explosive show, West Indies completed the 153-run chase with seven balls to spare.

Pooran stitched a crucial 50-run partnership with skipper Rovman Powell after Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh reduced West Indies 32/3 in 3.4 overs.

Earlier, Tilak Varma scored 51(41) and stiched a crucial 42-run stand with Ishan Kishan after India were reduced to 18/2 in 3.3 overs.

India lost Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav early. Ishan Kishan was then dismissed for 27(23), while Sanju Samson returned for run a ball 7.

Hardik Pandya chipped in with 24(18), while Axar Patel scored 14(12).