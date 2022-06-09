West Indies announces squad for first Test against Bangladesh

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Men's

selection panel has named three uncapped players in a 12-man squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua from Thursday, 16 June 16 to Monday, 20 June.

The uncapped players are wicketkeeper-batteer Devon Thomas, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast bowler Anderson Phillip. Thomas has played 21 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and four T20 Internationals (T20Is). Motie has so far played one T20I and was a reserve for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates last year.

Phillip was in the squad throughout the recent Test Series victory against England, but has not made his debut to date. He has featured in three ODIs, including last week's 3-0 Series win against the Netherlands and is in the ODI squad for the ongoing ODI Series in Pakistan. The Test squad also includes left-handed all-rounder Raymon Reifer who has one match on his record.

Experienced fast bowler Kemar Roach is to undergo a fitness assessment as he recovers from an injury sustained in the English County Championship with Surrey. If he is passed fit, he will be included as the 13th player in the Test squad. Allrounder Jason Holder is unavailable for selection as CWI has granted his request for a period of rest and recovery. He will therefore miss Bangladesh's all-format tour of the West Indies. Batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul and fast bowler Shermon Lewis have been selected as reserves.

Squad for the first Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Nkrumah Bonner, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales, Devon Thomas

Reserves: Tagernarine Chanderpaul, Shermon Lewis