West Ham sign Wan-Bissaka from Man United

13 August, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 07:44 pm

Photo: X
Photo: X

West Ham United have signed right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United on a seven-year contract, the London Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The deal is worth around 15 million pounds ($19.19 million) for the 26-year old, who was in the final year of his contract at United.

Wan-Bissaka began his career at Crystal Palace before joining United in 2019. He played 190 matches for the Manchester club and helped them win the FA Cup last season.

"I see a team that is in it together, that will push each other to win, and a group that has got each others' backs through thick and thin," Wan-Bissaka said in a statement.

"It was a no brainer for me to join West Ham – I'm excited and happy to be here."

West Ham, who finished ninth last season, kick off their Premier League campaign at home to Aston Villa on Saturday with new coach Julen Lopetegui at the helm.

