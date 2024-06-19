'We're going to take him on': Tim David on Australia's plan regarding Rishad

Australia batter Tim David said they are going to take leg spinner Rishad Hossain on in their first Super 8 clash against Bangladesh in Antigua on Friday.

Australia are grouped with Bangladesh, India and Afghanistan for the Super Eight, so they are wary of it being a trial by spin. Bangladesh's Rishad, who has been in terrific form with the ball, could pose a particular challenge since Australia have not seen much of him. But David said the Aussies will not back down.

"I suppose that's the nature of the World Cup, isn't it? You play every team once," David said.

"You might get a team twice if you play in the final, so you don't get to face a lot of lot of these guys; you don't get a big look at them. I don't think anyone in our team will have played against him [Rishad]. So we're going to take him on."

David has been batting against spin in the nets in preparation for all this, but at this point in time, so close to the game, it's not worth thinking too much about it. David, known for his powerful hitting as a finisher and his occasional offspin, mentioned that he has been experimenting with legspin over the past few months. He hopes to offer his team an additional option if required.

"I've practiced a lot against spin over the last couple of weeks. Day before a game or couple of days before game [though], it's not that big of a stress," he said.

"You know you can't change too much in that last stage. You just get feeling good [in the nets], ticking a couple of boxes, having fun at training. That's the most important thing for me [so close to the game]," he added.